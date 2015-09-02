Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 West International publ AB :
* Continues deliveries to ABSA Bank Ltd
* Order value is 5 million Swedish crowns ($591,401)
* Deliveries will be carried out during the Q4 2015
($1 = 8.4545 Swedish crowns)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order