Sept 2 Miba AG :

* H1 EBIT improved to 49.7 million euros (after 41.9 million euros)

* Revenue in first half of 2015-2016 (Feb. to July) rose by 14.0 pct to 375.2 million euros

* Is expecting a slight improvement in earnings quality for full year due to more favorable currency trends

* Regards its target of up to 5 pct organic growth as achievable for full year despite economic downturn