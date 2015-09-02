BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects completes sale of Al Zahra Hospital
* Gains profit of 1.60 billion dirhams to 1.67 billion dirhams from sale
Sept 2 Alk Abello A/S :
* Jens Bager, President and CEO of Alk Abello, sold 1,663 B-shares at market value of 1,333,360 Danish crowns ($201,633)
March 27 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 div on March 31 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/qrJK9c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)