BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects completes sale of Al Zahra Hospital
* Gains profit of 1.60 billion dirhams to 1.67 billion dirhams from sale
Sept 2 Hafslund ASA :
* CEO and primary insider Finn Bjørn Ruyter has bought 7,077 Hafslund ASA class A shares at a price of 57.89 Norwegian crowns ($6.96)
* After transaction Ruyter owns 12,077 class A shares and 6,030 class B shares in Hafslund ASA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3140 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 div on March 31 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/qrJK9c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)