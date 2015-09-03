Sept 3 Euronext Nv :

* Reports in August 2015 an average daily volume on commodities derivatives up 38 pct when compared to August 2014

* August 2015 daily volume on equity index derivatives rises to 255,879 contracts (9 pct growth compared with August 2014)

* August 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stands at 8,619 million euros ($9.73 billion) (58 pct growth compared with August 2014)

* August 2015 ETFS average daily transaction value reflects 744 million euros, up 126 pct compared to August 2014

* Says it was most active August month in terms of average daily transaction value since 2007