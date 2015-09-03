Siemens pledges commitment to post-Brexit UK
FRANKFURT, March 27 German engineering group Siemens said it was committed for the long term to Britain, which will begin the formal process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday.
Sept 3 Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd
* FY profit from operating activities amounted to R757,9 million an increase of 9.8 pct
* FY revenue for period grew by 16.2 pct to R6,261 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 27 German engineering group Siemens said it was committed for the long term to Britain, which will begin the formal process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday.
* Says 2016 net profit down 17.2 percent y/y at 808.1 million yuan ($117.53 million)