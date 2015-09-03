BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
Sept 3 Booker Group Plc :
* Non tobacco like-for-like sales up 0.5 pct
* On course to meet expectations for year ending March 25 2016
* Total sales in 10 weeks to Aug. 28 were down 2 pct, with tobacco 6.5 pct lower and non tobacco up 0.1 pct
* Tobacco sales have been depressed by ban on small stores displaying tobacco products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
