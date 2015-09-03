Sept 3 Booker Group Plc :

* Non tobacco like-for-like sales up 0.5 pct

* On course to meet expectations for year ending March 25 2016

* Total sales in 10 weeks to Aug. 28 were down 2 pct, with tobacco 6.5 pct lower and non tobacco up 0.1 pct

* Tobacco sales have been depressed by ban on small stores displaying tobacco products