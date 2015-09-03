BRIEF-Huayi Brothers Media's 2016 profit falls, sees losses in Q1
* Says 2016 net profit down 17.2 percent y/y at 808.1 million yuan ($117.53 million)
Sept 3 Depend SA :
* Trading of its shares will be excluded from the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) as of Oct. 6, unless the company appoints an authorized advisor and meet other conditions by Oct. 2
* To avoid the exclusion from trading, the company also has to publish an analysis of its financial position and opinion that confirms the firm's ability to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit down 17.2 percent y/y at 808.1 million yuan ($117.53 million)
* Motorola Solutions Inc - CEO Gregory Brown's 2016 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing