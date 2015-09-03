Sept 3 Depend SA :

* Trading of its shares will be excluded from the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) as of Oct. 6, unless the company appoints an authorized advisor and meet other conditions by Oct. 2

* To avoid the exclusion from trading, the company also has to publish an analysis of its financial position and opinion that confirms the firm's ability to continue as a going concern