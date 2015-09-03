BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
Sept 3 Leclanche SA :
* H1 revenue 3.49 million Swiss francs ($3.63 million)versus 5.55 million francs year ago
* H1 loss for the period 11.34 million francs versus loss 10.82 million francs year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 8.94 million francs versus loss 7.58 million francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1hVO7ZJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.