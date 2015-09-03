Sept 3 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
:
* H1 net sales 1.455 million Swiss francs ($1.51
million)versus 829,000 francs year ago
* H1 gross profit 1.3 million francs versus 754,000 francs
year ago
* H1 operating loss 6.047 million francs versus loss 3.083
million francs year ago
* Believes that, with 37.0 million francs as of end of
August 2015, it has sufficient cash to support the commercial
introduction of Raxone in Europe and the currently planned
development and regulatory programs
* In Europe, after approval from the EC, Raxone will be
commercially launched in the first countries for the treatment
of LHON starting in the second half of 2015
($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs)
