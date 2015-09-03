Sept 3 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* H1 EBITDA at 187.3 million Swiss francs ($195 million), are well below the prior-year figure of 240.6 million Swiss francs

* H1 total revenue increased by 15.0 million Swiss francs or 3.3 pct to 468.7 million Swiss francs, compared with the prior-year period

* Expects passenger growth of 2.5 pct to 3 pct for FY 2015

* Sees EBITDA and EBIT and profit for 2015 to be above previous year's levels Source text - bit.ly/1NODp3K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)