BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
Sept 3 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* H1 EBITDA at 187.3 million Swiss francs ($195 million), are well below the prior-year figure of 240.6 million Swiss francs
* H1 total revenue increased by 15.0 million Swiss francs or 3.3 pct to 468.7 million Swiss francs, compared with the prior-year period
* Expects passenger growth of 2.5 pct to 3 pct for FY 2015
* Sees EBITDA and EBIT and profit for 2015 to be above previous year's levels Source text - bit.ly/1NODp3K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.