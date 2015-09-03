MOVES-MUFG, JP Morgan Asset Management, Walker Crips
March 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Sept 3 Icade SA :
* Says has yesterday placed a 7-year 500 million euro ($564.20 million) bond issue with a coupon rate of 1.875 percent Source text: bit.ly/1QabVnR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COLOMBO, March 27 Sri Lankan shares fell to a more than one-year closing low on Monday in dull trade as investors sold shares of lenders after the central bank tightened monetary policy in the previous session, dealers said.