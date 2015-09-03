Sept 3 Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Compared with first half of last year, H1 sales were up by approx. 20 pct, to reach 5.8 million euros ($6.5 million)

* H1 generated 0.7 million euros in consolidated net profit (first half of 2014: 0.2 million euros)

* For current financial year 2015, company anticipates a positive consolidated net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)