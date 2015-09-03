MOVES-MUFG, JP Morgan Asset Management, Walker Crips
March 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Sept 3 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Compared with first half of last year, H1 sales were up by approx. 20 pct, to reach 5.8 million euros ($6.5 million)
* H1 generated 0.7 million euros in consolidated net profit (first half of 2014: 0.2 million euros)
* For current financial year 2015, company anticipates a positive consolidated net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, March 27 Sri Lankan shares fell to a more than one-year closing low on Monday in dull trade as investors sold shares of lenders after the central bank tightened monetary policy in the previous session, dealers said.