Sept 3 Marvipol SA :

* To spin off its real estate activities to M Automotive Holding SA

* After spin off, company to change name to M Automotive Holding

* M Automotive Holding, which will acquire company's real estate activities, to change name to Marvipol SA

* As part of spin off transaction, all shareholders of company to receive new issue shares of M Automotive Holding