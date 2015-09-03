BRIEF-Micron Technology says launched cash tender offer of $1 bln
* Micron Technology - on March 27, co launched cash tender offer of $1 billion in purchase price for 5.625 pct senior notes due 2026, among others - sec filing
Sept 3 Valmet Corp :
* Says to supply tissue production line to Resolute Forest Products in the United States
* New machine will be installed at company's mill in Calhoun (Tennessee), and start-up of tissue production line is planned for early 2017
* Value of order is not disclosed
* Order is included in Valmet's Q3 2015 orders received
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - projecting 25 pct to 30 pct revenue growth in production services segment in the first quarter of 2017 - sec filing