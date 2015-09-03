BRIEF-Huayi Brothers Media's 2016 profit falls, sees losses in Q1
* Says 2016 net profit down 17.2 percent y/y at 808.1 million yuan ($117.53 million)
Sept 3 Tradedoubler
* Says resolves on a new share issue of c-shares
* Says issues at a subscription price of SEK 0.40, i.e. corresponding to the share's quotient value, and to direct a repurchase offer of all C-shares in TradeDoubler to the subscriber of C-shares
* Says registered share capital will increase with sek 1,248,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Motorola Solutions Inc - CEO Gregory Brown's 2016 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing