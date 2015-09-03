Sept 3 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Announces that it has secured five new contracts in Chile through a subsidiary

* Kapsch Trafficcom will conduct a technological upgrade of existing tolling system on 900 km of famous Pan-American Highway Ruta 5, and will be responsible for maintenance of new system for five years

* Contracts combined value amount to more than 9 million euros ($10 million) Source text - bit.ly/1LMT9B8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)