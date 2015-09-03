Sept 3 Porsche Automobil Holding SE :

* Shareholder representatives of the Supervisory Board of Porsche SE intend to propose Hans Dieter Poetsch for election in the supervisory board of Volkswagen AG

* It is pursued to elect Hans Dieter Poetsch as Chairman of Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG

* He will stay in his current position as CFO of Porsche SE