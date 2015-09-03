Sept 3 Chelyabinskiy Kuznechno-Pressovyi Zavod OJSC :

* Approves opening of credit line with 150 million roubles ($2.23 million) limit in Sberbank

* Credit will be used for purchase of Sberbank's promissory notes, payments for the supply of goods and finance of services and replenishment of working capital Source text: bit.ly/1L70gli

($1 = 67.3630 roubles)