UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 3 HanseYachts AG :
* Announces preliminary FY 2014/2015 results
* FY 2014/2015 revenue up 8 percent at 103 million euros ($115 million)
* FY EBIT loss of 4.8 million euros and thus decreased by 2.3 million euros over previous year
* FY net loss of 6.4 million euros (previous year loss of 4.0 million euros)
* Expects significantly better net result in FY 2015/2016, once start-up losess drop Source text - bit.ly/1IN35pE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.