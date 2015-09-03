BRIEF-Beijing Tongrentang's 2016 net profit up 6.6 pct y/y
* Says 2016 net profit up 6.6 percent y/y at 933.2 million yuan ($135.73 million)
Sept 3 Nasdaq OMX Riga:
* Says decided on September 3 to delist Rigas farmaceitiska fabrika AS from Baltic secondary list
* Rigas farmaceitiska fabrika AS shares last trading day is set on September 4
Source text: bit.ly/1Up6cQG
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit up 6.6 percent y/y at 933.2 million yuan ($135.73 million)
* Noble Corporation-announces partnership with GE to collaborate on advanced data analytics system for offshore drilling rigs