Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 3 Cofidur SA :
* H1 revenue 39.2 million euros ($43.54 million) versus 43.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income 0.6 million euros versus 0.3 million euros a year ago
* Expects that H2 will ensure a positive result for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1KtOiYm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order