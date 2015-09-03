Sept 3 Say Reklamcilik :

* wholly owned unit Imm Network GmbH wins corporate identity applications project for 225 dealers in several European countries for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)'s Alfa Romeo / Jeep brads

* In the project unit Imm Network GmbH to undertake 13.12 million euros ($14.73 million) work in 2016 and 2017

