UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 3 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Amer Sports' Fitness business unit Precor is partnering with Mad Dogg Athletics, Inc., the creator of the Spinning indoor cycling program and Spinner line of bikes, to launch a new line of Spinner indoor cycling equipment in 2016
* Under exclusive multi-year global agreement, two companies will co-develop a new range of indoor cycling equipment, and precor will assume manufacturing and distribution of new range of products, including future marketing and education programs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.