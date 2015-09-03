Sept 3 Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Wolters Kluwer legal & regulatory solutions in agreement to divest 55 pct stake in Russian entity

* Divestment has been precipitated by impending limits on foreign ownership in Russian media companies

* Terms of agreement have not been disclosed

* Divestment is expected to result in a one-time net loss of approximately 18 million euros ($20.0 million)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)