BRIEF-Cerebra Integrated Technologies approves increase in authorized share capital
* Says approved issuance of 11.9 million shares on preferential basis to strategic investor kuber global fund
Sept 3 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Wolters Kluwer legal & regulatory solutions in agreement to divest 55 pct stake in Russian entity
* Divestment has been precipitated by impending limits on foreign ownership in Russian media companies
* Terms of agreement have not been disclosed
* Divestment is expected to result in a one-time net loss of approximately 18 million euros ($20.0 million)
* Divestment is expected to result in a one-time net loss of approximately 18 million euros ($20.0 million)
* Counterpath Corp - under NCIB, company may acquire up to an aggregate of 258,613 common shares over next 12-month period