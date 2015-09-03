Sept 3 Bilendi SA :

* H1 revenue 9.5 million euros ($10.6 million) versus 6.5 million euros a year ago

* Raises its objectives, with revenue growth for 2015 now between 45 and 50 pct of which 10 to 15 pct organic growth (previously: 35-40 pct of which 5 to 10 pct organic) Source text: bit.ly/1JQ0iBw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)