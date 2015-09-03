BRIEF-Thomas Hook has stepped down as Integer's president & CEO
* Thomas Hook has stepped down as Integer's president & chief executive officer
Sept 3 Carmat SA :
* The third patient implanted with a Carmat heart at the Georges Pompidou European hospital on April 8, 2015 has returned home
* Sarissa Capital files presentation in proxy contest with Innoviva