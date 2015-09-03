BRIEF-Recon Wenyuan Cable's unit in deal to invest in U.S. firm A&T Media
* Says unit Sure Lead Holdings Ltd plans to acquire 51.0 percent stake in U.S. media firm A&T Media Inc for $97.2 million
Sept 3 Aufeminin SA :
* H1 EBITDA 9.5 million euros ($10.55 million) versus 11.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 28.8 million euros versus 7.1 million euros year ago
* Sees continued high profitability in FY Source text: bit.ly/1UuJy4f Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli irrigation specialist Netafim said on Monday it has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the possible sale or public offering of the company.