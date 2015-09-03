UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 3 Societe d'Edition de Canal Plus SA :
* H1 revenue 912 million euros ($1.01 billion) versus 924 million euros a year ago
* H1 guaranteed operating income 33 million euros versus 32 million euros year ago
* H1 net income attributable to the group 21 million euros versus 20 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.