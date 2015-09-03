BRIEF-Permira Funds to acquire lSNE
* Permira Funds to acquire lSNE, a leading CDMO for the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, in partnership with management
Sept 3 Salvepar SA :
* H1 net asset value 380.1 million euros ($422.41 million), up 4 pct
* H1 net income 12.0 million euros versus 4.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 gross operating income 15.1 million euros versus 6.4 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JE8lzP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wells Fargo launches 13,000 card-free ATMs for its 20 million mobile customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: