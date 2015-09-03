BRIEF-Thomas Hook has stepped down as Integer's president & CEO
* Thomas Hook has stepped down as Integer's president & chief executive officer
Sept 3 Cellectis SA :
* University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Cellectis announce preclinical and clinical strategic alliance in cancer immunotherapy
* Alliance is aimed at developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on cellectis' allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) platform
* Sarissa Capital files presentation in proxy contest with Innoviva