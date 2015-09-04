BRIEF-Akers Biosciences files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Akers Biosciences Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
Sept 4 Roche Holding AG
* Says U.S. FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Roche's investigational medicine ACE910 for people with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer