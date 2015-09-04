Sept 4 Ter Beke NV :

* H1 consolidated revenue down 4 percent at 191.4 million euros ($212.9 million)

* H1 cashflow 12.8 million euros versus 12.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT 7.5 million euros versus 5.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 REBITDA 16.3 million euros vs 15.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 result after taxes 4.4 million euros versus 3.4 million euros a year ago

* Does not expect for the joint venture to make a positive contribution to the FY 2015 consolidated result

* Group is confident that, barring unforeseen market circumstances, the results for 2015 will surpass those of 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1Ne1O2T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)