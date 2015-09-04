Sept 4 Italmobiliare SpA :

* Swiss group Vontobel to acquire Finter Bank Zurich, fully owned by Italmobiliare for about 80 million Swiss francs ($82.39 million)

* The definitive value of the transaction will be determined in considerations of marginal adjustments in the total amount of the assets under management during the next months

* As part of agreement Italmobiliare to invest around 10 million Swiss francs in shares of Vontobel

* The transaction is expected to be finalized in H2 2015

