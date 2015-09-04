BRIEF-Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer
* Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer
Sept 4 Photocure ASA :
* Announces submission of application for Hexvix marketing authorization in Australia by its partner and exclusive distributor, Juno Pharmaceuticals
* Says will receive a milestone payment of 250,000 euros ($278,350) upon approval of Hexvix in Australia, estimated to occur in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer
* Amedica Corp files for non-timely 10-K - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiKzXU) Further company coverage: