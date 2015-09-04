Sept 4 Photocure ASA :

* Announces submission of application for Hexvix marketing authorization in Australia by its partner and exclusive distributor, Juno Pharmaceuticals

* Says will receive a milestone payment of 250,000 euros ($278,350) upon approval of Hexvix in Australia, estimated to occur in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)