UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 4 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :
* Acquisition of business assets of Deemster Proprietary Limited on unconditional agreement
* Effective date of Deemster acquisition is Oct. 1 2015
* Competition Commission has approved Deemster acquisition and remaining conditions precedent there to have been fulfilled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.