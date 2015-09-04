Sept 4 C-Rad AB :

* Procurement decision by Skandion Clinic (Skandionkliniken) in Uppsala, Sweden, has been reaffirmed following a competitor's withdrawal of its second appeal

* Clinic will equip its proton therapy center with the C-RAD surface tracking solution

* As next step purchasing agreement between Skandion Clinic and C-Rad will be signed, which is expected to take place in coming weeks Source text for Eikon:

