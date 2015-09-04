BRIEF-Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer
* Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer
Sept 4 C-Rad AB :
* Procurement decision by Skandion Clinic (Skandionkliniken) in Uppsala, Sweden, has been reaffirmed following a competitor's withdrawal of its second appeal
* Clinic will equip its proton therapy center with the C-RAD surface tracking solution
* As next step purchasing agreement between Skandion Clinic and C-Rad will be signed, which is expected to take place in coming weeks Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amedica Corp files for non-timely 10-K - sec filing