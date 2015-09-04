Sept 4 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executed first license agreement for satellite TV broadcast rights with MBC FZ LLC, an operator in the TV and media sector in Dubai and Middle-Eastern area

* The license grants satellite TV broadcast rights in the Middle East on program distributed by Mondo TV for 36 months, in Arab and English languages, without limitation of runs

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)