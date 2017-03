Sept 4 G4s Plc :

* Wins contract to manage young offender training centre in Kent

* As part of agreement, G4S will fund an extension to Medway's vocational training centre

* YJB has awarded contract to G4S to operate 76-bed Medway secure training centre for five years

* Current G4S contract to manage third centre in estate, Rainsbrook near Rugby in Northamptonshire, will be extended for five months until May 2016