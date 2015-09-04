Sept 4 Valora Holding AG :

* Evaluating Naville Distribution divestment

* Is evaluating all possible options for its Naville Distribution logistics platform, including a possible sale

* This approach is central to Valora's strategy of focusing its attention on retail outlets at heavily frequented sites

* Further information will be communicated as situation develops Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)