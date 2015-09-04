UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 4 Business Rescue Practitioners Of Optimum Coal Mine:
* Eskom, Optimum Coal Mine business rescue practitioners agreed to start talks over coal supply deal
* Have agreed that mine will supply Eskom with coal during negotiations at base price of about R150 per ton
* Optimum Coal Mine has therefore restarted supplying Eskom's Hendrina power station on Friday (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.