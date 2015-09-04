BRIEF-Microbot Medical files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiCSkH) Further company coverage:
Sept 4 Emlak Konut GYO :
* Number of independent unit sales (including presales) in August have been realized as 1,024
* In August sales value of these independent units has reached at 487,435,084.62 lira ($162.26 million) (excluding VAT)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0040 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiCSkH) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Russia's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Russia's ratings balance a