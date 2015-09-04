Sept 4 Bioporto A/S :

* Completion of rights issue and capital increase

* Received full subscription amount

* Gross proceeds from rights issue amount to 28.1 million Danish crowns ($4.19 million)

* Says net proceeds amount to 26.6 million crowns after deduction of costs for completion of rights issue

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7095 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)