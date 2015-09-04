BRIEF-Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer
* Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer
Sept 4 Bioporto A/S :
* Completion of rights issue and capital increase
* Received full subscription amount
* Gross proceeds from rights issue amount to 28.1 million Danish crowns ($4.19 million)
* Says net proceeds amount to 26.6 million crowns after deduction of costs for completion of rights issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7095 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qiagen expands liquid biopsy pipeline with AR-V7 test in prostate cancer
* Amedica Corp files for non-timely 10-K - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiKzXU) Further company coverage: