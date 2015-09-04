Sept 4 Biella Neher Holding AG :

* Admission board of BX Berne Exchange granted the delisting of Biella-Neher Holding AG dated August 27

* To be delisted from BX as of Nov. 27, to list on OTC-X platform of Berner Kantonalbank as of November 30