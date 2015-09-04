Sept 4 Youniq AG :

* Intention of Corestate Ben Bidco AG and of Youniq Ag on the group merger of Youniq Ag to Corestate Ben Bidco Ag

* Corestate Ben Bidco AG has made a preliminary request that the general meeting of Youniq AG approves the squeeze-out within three months after completion of the merger agreement