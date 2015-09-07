Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Sept 7 African Bank Ltd
* Appoints five new non-executive designate board members for Good Bank
* African Bank appoints five new non-executive designate board members for Good Bank
* Confirmed that Tom Winterboer was appointed as curator of African Bank
* Five appointees are Basani Maluleke, Sybille Mccloghrie, Ignatius Sehoole, Louisa Stephens and Frans Truter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.