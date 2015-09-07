Sept 7 African Bank Ltd

* Appoints five new non-executive designate board members for Good Bank

* African Bank appoints five new non-executive designate board members for Good Bank

* Confirmed that Tom Winterboer was appointed as curator of African Bank

* Five appointees are Basani Maluleke, Sybille Mccloghrie, Ignatius Sehoole, Louisa Stephens and Frans Truter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: