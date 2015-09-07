Sept 7 Glencore Plc

* Notes announcement made by Katanga Mining Limited (Katanga) on 6 September that management of Katanga has commenced a review of its business,

* Once complete, programs are expected to reduce c1 costs at Katanga and Mopani to c.$1.65lb and c.$1.70lb

* Mutanda mining continues to perform well, producing above name plate capacity at a c1 cost of $1.33lb.