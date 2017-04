Sept 7 Amerisur Resources Plc :

* Production in period May to end Aug. totalled 533,428 barrels of oil, or an average of 4,337 barrels of oil per day

* Operational netbacks ranged from $25.95/bbl at a sales price of $59.25 per bbl to $11.95 per bbl at sales price of $43.77 per bbl from February to July