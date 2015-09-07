Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Sept 7 ING Groep NV :
* ING acquires Belgian digital loyalty platform Qustomer
* Qustomer was founded in 2012 and has more than 800,000 users in Belgium already using card with over 1000 retailers throughout the country
* Qustomer allows users to collect and redeem loyalty points from shops and other retail outlets
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.