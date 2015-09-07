Sept 7 ING Groep NV :

* ING acquires Belgian digital loyalty platform Qustomer

* Qustomer was founded in 2012 and has more than 800,000 users in Belgium already using card with over 1000 retailers throughout the country

* Qustomer allows users to collect and redeem loyalty points from shops and other retail outlets

