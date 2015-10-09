Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects second quarter EBITDA and net sales figures in Sept 7 item after company issued a corrected press release on Oct 9)
Sept 7 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* Q2 EBITDA loss 3.7 million Swedish crowns versus loss 5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales loss 0.3 million crowns versus profit 5.1 million crowns year ago Source text for press release issued on Oct 9
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order